Vehicle found at Georgia boat ramp belongs to Atlanta man who disappeared

Robert G. Ballard (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA — Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Atlanta man.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 61-year-old Robert G. Ballard.

He was reported by the Atlanta Police Department as missing and in danger, according to deputies.

Deputies said Ballard’s vehicle was found at the Parks Mill Boat Ramp.

Greene County deputies along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Greene County Fire and Rescue are in the area attempting to find Ballard.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. If you have any information on Ballard’s whereabouts, call 911.


