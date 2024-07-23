Vehicle break-in leads to discovery of stolen stretcher from metro Atlanta funeral home

DALLAS, Ga. — Police have identified a man accused of stealing a medical stretcher from a funeral home in Paulding County.

On May 6, Dallas police were called to Benson’s Funeral Home on Hardee Street regarding a vehicle break-in.

During the investigation, officers learned that a medical stretcher was stolen from one of the funeral home’s vehicles.

As Dallas officers collected evidence, they linked the theft of the stretcher to multiple other incidents within the metro Atlanta area.

Michael Christopher Johnson, 56, of Florida was identified as the suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson for entering an automobile with intent to commit theft. Johnson may be driving a silver Chrysler van with Florida tag PM759X.

According to officials, Johnson has an extensive history of theft. He’s currently wanted in at least two other metro Atlanta counties for similar incidents.

Anyone with information about Johnson is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department at 770-443-8100.