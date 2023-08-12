Vehicle belonging to Ga. man who vanished in July located near I-85, community search underway

HART COUNTY, Ga. — A search for a Georgia man who vanished in July resumed Saturday.

Hart County Sheriff officials said they are looking for 36-year-old Douglas “Cordell” Barnes, who was last seen at his home in White County on July 19.

Authorities said on July 21, deputies located a gold Ford F-150 sitting off the roadway, stuck in the mud at Providence Church Road and Knox Bridge Crossing, near I-85.

After running the vehicle registration, deputies concluded that the vehicle belonged to Barnes.

Deputies found no signs of Barnes near the vehicle.

Barnes was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt. He is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Authorities said a search for Barnes is being conducted at the Georgia State Patrol post located at 1529 Knox Road in Lavonia.

Barnes was also entered into the Texas EquuSearch database.

Anyone with information regarding Barnes’ location is asked to call the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at 706-376-3114.