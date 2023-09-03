Valet shot to death after trying to stop car break-in; 5th homicide in Atlanta this weekend

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Atlanta after a valet was shot and killed.

Authorities said officers received reports of a person shot at 1:35 a.m. near a parking garage behind the Longhorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road Northeast.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Family members identified the victim as Harrison Olvey. According to the investigation, the victim worked as a valet when he interrupted someone breaking into a car.

Police said the suspect shot the victim in the chest and left the scene. Police have released photos of a person of interest who they consider armed and dangerous.

This is the fifth homicide that has happened in Atlanta this weekend.

Police said despite the four deadly shootings this weekend, Atlanta Police Department statistics show homicides are down in the city. They have fallen 43% in the past month.

The investigation remains ongoing.

