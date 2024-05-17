Local

USPS sends letter to election officials detailing how they will deliver absentee ballots on time

By WSBTV
The United States Postal Service on Wednesday announced they are seeking a price increase for some mailing services that are expected to start over the summer.

USPS sends letter to election officials detailing how they will deliver absentee ballots on time (RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images)

By WSBTV

PALMETTO, Ga. — Our partners at Channel 2 have obtained a letter sent to election officials in Georgia detailing steps the U.S. Postal Service says it will take to ensure that absentee ballots are delivered correctly and on time.

We have reported extensively on recent mail delays across metro Atlanta tied to a troubled mail sorting facility in Palmetto.

In the letter, the Postal service says it will be bringing in extra managers, add extra inspections and do special election mail daily checks and certifications at the Palmetto facility.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!