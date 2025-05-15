Local

USPS says Georgia’s on-time rate for delivery is among the worst in the nation

By WSB Radio News Staff
postal service delays Channel 2 Action News has obtained new video of piles of undelivered mail from the Palmetto sorting center. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA, GA — If you’ve noticed a slight improvement in on-time mail delivery recently, it’s the silver lining to some bad numbers that put Georgia dead last nationally.

The numbers are slightly better for the first quarter of 2025, but Georgia’s on-time rate for two-day delivery stands at just over 61% and 3-5 deliveries only arrive on-time about 55% of the time.

Those numbers are far below the national average of 82 and 64% respectfully. Only Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana have worse rates in one of the two categories, but when they’re combined, Georgia sits in last place overall.

Hawaii is best in both categories.

It is a time of transition for the agency since the departure of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in March. His replacement, Fed-Ex Board Member David Steiner, was announced last week. He assumes the role in July.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.

