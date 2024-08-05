USPS mailman used illegal drugs in work vehicle, stole mail and dumped it in the woods

ATLANTA — GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department arrested a man accused of stealing mail and dumping it in the woods while working for the United States Postal Service.

On Wednesday, officers were contacted by the USPS Inspector General about employee Marcus Gregory, who had several complaints against him for not delivering mail.

On July 31, undercover officers watched Gregory while he was working and saw him dump mail in the woods near Williams Farm Road and Highway 316. Shortly after dumping the mail, officers saw him using illegal drugs in his USPS vehicle.

Gregory’s personal car was also searched at a local post office and investigators found more than 200 pieces of stolen mail inside. Officers then searched his home and found even more stolen mail.

Gregory has been charged with DUI drugs, possession of a Schedule I narcotic, possession of a firearm during a crime, theft of stolen mail, theft by taking, and obstruction.

In total, Gregory faces 60 warrants.