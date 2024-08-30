Usher opens Georgia’s first Dave’s Hot Chicken location in metro Atlanta

CONYERS, Ga. — Atlanta R&B superstar Usher is helping expand a national hot chicken restaurant to his home state.

Usher and some franchisees soft opened a Dave’s Hot Chicken at 1447 Hwy. 138 SE in Conyers on Thursday night. The restaurant officially opens on Friday.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken is some of the best hot chicken I’ve ever had. I’m excited to be involved with the brand, and bring Dave’s delicious tenders and sliders to people across Atlanta,” the multi-Grammy winner said in a statement.

There are plans for nine locations across metro Atlanta. There is no word on where the other eight will be placed.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is known for its chicken strips and sliders with spice levels ranging from no spice all the way to reaper.

The restaurant chain started as a pop-up in an East Hollywood parking lot in 2017. Since then, it’s grown to more than 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Usher isn’t the only celebrity who’s hopped on the Dave’s Hot Chicken train. Rapper Drake, journalist Maria Shriver, actor Samuel L. Jackson, “Good Morning America” anchor Michael Strahan and other celebrities have all invested.



