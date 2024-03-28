Usher investing in franchise bringing 9 popular hot chicken restaurants to Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta R&B superstar Usher is joining a franchise that plans to bring up to nine Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants to metro Atlanta.

The multi-Grammy-winning singer announced in a March 27 release that he’s investing in a franchise group run by Lawrence Kourie and Andrew Feghali to launch the restaurants.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken is some of the best hot chicken I’ve ever had. I’m excited to be involved with the brand, and bring Dave’s delicious tenders and sliders to people across Atlanta,” Usher said in a statement.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is based in California and has around 200 restaurants worldwide. More than 700 are in development.

Usher is joining a host of other celebrities who have invested in the brand including rapper Drake, journalist Maria Striver and actor Samuel L. Jackson, among other celebrities.

The company has not released where the restaurant’s new locations will be.

Usher was born in Texas but launched his career in Atlanta.