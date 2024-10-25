U.S. Soccer releases renderings for new training center in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Soccer Federation has released new renderings for the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayette County.

Blank, who owns the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, donated $50 million to the project.

The training center will span 200 acres and include more than a dozen soccer fields, as well as over 100,000 square feet of indoor courts for all 27 U.S. national teams.

The project will also include a player’s lounge, and even a studio for producing content from the facility like podcasts and videos.

The federation broke ground on the new headquarters back in April.

The training center is expected to open in 2026 before the World Cup comes to Atlanta.