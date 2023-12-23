U.S. Marshals offering $5,000 for the capture of man who escaped traffic stop, shot at by officers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Marshal Service is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of a man who officials say ran from a traffic stop and then pulled out a gun as officers pursued.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Garon Turner, who is wanted for aggravated assault and is considered armed and dangerous.

Clayton County police said on Wednesday at 11:36 p.m., officers were out on patrol in the area of Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard when they conducted a traffic stop.

According to the investigation, when the driver, later identified as Turner, got out of the vehicle at the officer’s request, he took off.

During the chase, officials said Turner pulled a handgun from his waistband, prompting the officers to shoot their weapons at him. Turner continued to run and got away.

Authorities located a handgun at the scene.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding Turner’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.