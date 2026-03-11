U.S. inflation rises 0.3% in February, up 2.4% from a year ago

ATLANTA — U.S. inflation saw an increase in February, according to new data on consumer prices.

The Consumer Price Index, which measures the cost of goods and services, rose 0.3% in February compared to the previous month.

On a yearly basis, prices were 2.4% higher than they were a year earlier.

Economists say the report reflects price trends before recent increases in oil prices tied to tensions involving Iran, which could influence future inflation reports.

The latest inflation data comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s next decision on interest rates.