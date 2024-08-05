Local

URGENT: American Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage with donations down 25%

American Red Cross in Georgia reporting severe shortage in blood donations

ATLANTA — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage amid the summer heat.

The Red Cross said that its national blood supply has fallen by more than 25% and it is looking for all types of donors.

In July, the Red Cross national blood supply fell by more than 25% and was short by nearly 19,000 donations, according to a news release.

People with type O blood are especially needed so that patients can receive lifesaving medical care.

“It’s critical hospitals have both type O positive and O negative blood ready to go for patients in the most life-threatening situations,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. “Type O is especially important for victims of accidents and other trauma who are receiving emergency treatment. Now is the time for donors of all blood types to give and ensure hospital shelves can be restocked before any impact to patient care.”

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who donate blood in August will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.


