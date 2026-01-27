Updated school policy clarifies when children must start kindergarten

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County Public Schools is clearing up confusion about its kindergarten age policy as the district updates how students are placed by grade level beginning next school year.

Under the updated grade level consideration process, children who are five years old by September 1 will be required to enroll in kindergarten, while six-year-olds will be placed in first grade.

The district says the change effectively ends the practice known as “redshirting,” in which families delay a child’s start in kindergarten. School officials say placement decisions must align with state law and local board policy and be applied consistently across all schools.

Families with six-year-old children who are new to Gwinnett County schools may request a placement review under the updated process. However, the district says the review option will apply only to those students who are new to the system.

Gwinnett County schools say the goal of the updated policy is to ensure consistency in grade placement throughout the district.

The clarification comes as new legislation proposed at the state Capitol would give parents more flexibility in deciding when to enroll their children in school.

