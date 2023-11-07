Local

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Georgia Gwinnett College after shooting nearby

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A soft lockdown at Georgia Gwinnett College has been lifted after a shooting was reported near the campus.

GGC officials put the school on lockdown just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and closed the campus. They advised students already on campus to find a safe place or remain in their buildings. The school lifted the lockdown at 6:55 a.m.

The shooting happened down the street in the Charter Club neighborhood, according to the school. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where a heavy police presence was spotted near the tennis courts.


