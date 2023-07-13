UPDATE: Atlanta Police dog missing in Oconee County found safe

UPDATE: Ben has been found safe.

From Chrissy Dayton Todd on Facebook:

Good Morning!! Great News!! We just found Ben!!!! He is back with us!! He was in the horse pasture right behind us to the right. We went out walking the other dog hoping she would alert us to something and we heard a whimper in the tree line. Thank you so very very much to everyone for your help. We just can’t express our appreciation for the outpouring of love and support. We will try to be more low profile neighbors.





Wednesday: The Atlanta Police Department is looking for one of its K9 officers, a police dog named Ben who went missing in Oconee County. The dog made its getaway while being loaded by his handler into a car in Bogart.

From WSB TV…

Atlanta Police Department K9 Ben has been reported missing.

Police say Ben, who has been with the department for eight years, ran off while his handler was trying to load him into the car at their home in Bogart, Ga.

The handler said Ben ran into a nearby wooded area and has not been found.

