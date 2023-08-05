University of Georgia names new police chief

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia has a new chief of police, following a nationwide search.

On Wednesday, UGA is officially welcoming its new Chief of Police, Jeffery L. Clark.

Clark’s career spans 26 years between the UGA Police Department and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Clark’s appointment comes after former Chief Dan Silk was promoted to UGA’s Associate Vice President for Public Safety earlier this year.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity with UGAPD. I want an agency that focuses on building trust with our community and campus partners, an agency that addresses health and wellness with the officers and an agency that seeks innovative training and technology ideas,” said Clark.

As the chief of police, Clark will be responsible for law enforcement, public safety and managing a broad scope of operations that support UGA’s academic and student life missions

He officially began his new position on Aug. 1.





