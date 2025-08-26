University of Georgia fraternity under review after hazing allegation

ATHENS, GA — The University of Georgia pauses new membership activity at one of its fraternities after a hazing complaint.

University of Georgia’s Sigma Chi Fraternity is under review following alcohol abuse allegations by pledges just ahead of the fall semester.

A complaint was first reported to campus police just ahead of the fall semester. It is claiming freshman were forced to drink alcohol “beyond their capacity” and there was “gross student misconduct and abuse”.

Fraternity leaders are accused of making pledges send videos of themselves chugging alcohol during the summer.

Sigma Chi is located off-campus, so the Athens-Clarke County police department is handling the investigation.