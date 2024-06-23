Unique new playground unveiled in Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The city of Winder recently celebrated the grand opening of Winder Legacy Park, which features a large, unique playground.

The $5 million park is steps away from downtown Winder and features swings, a slide, and the centerpiece, a “Barrowsaurus.”

The Barrowsaurus is a large rope structure that kids can climb all over.

It was brought in from Germany and according to officials, is a one-of-a-kind piece of equipment in the U.S.

The Barrow County government donated money for a splash pad, which will be added in the future.

The rest of the park was funded by private donations.

Hundreds of children and adults attended the grand opening celebration last weekend.