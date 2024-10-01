‘Unexpected kindness:’ Gwinnett County officer helps stranded driver, fills tank up with gas

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A simple act of kindness was all caught on a Gwinnett police lieutenant bodycam’s video.

Earlier this year, on March 28, Gwinnett County Lt. Cheek was approached by a man who said, he was trying to help a woman push her car out of the road. He told Cheek they were trying to get it to the BP gas station but unfortunately ran out of gas.

Cheek used his patrol vehicle to push the car to the gas station. The GCPD said Cheek purchased her gas to get her home safely.

The driver, whose identity was not released, shared with Cheek that she lived in Gwinnett County for more than three decades.

He shared that he’s been with the police department for nearly 25 years, even though she said he didn’t look more than 25 years old.

Before the two took off, they shared a hug and some smiles. She thanked Cheek for helping her.