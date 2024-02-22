Unconscious driver rescued from car that crashed into Cobb pool

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver who became unconscious and crashed into a Cobb County swimming pool avoided potentially drowning, thanks to the very strong cover stretched over the pool.

On Thursday morning, the unidentified driver crashed into the pool at Heritage Park Town Homes near Kennesaw.

According to Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, officers found the driver unconscious in the car and rescued them.

They were unable to provide details on the driver’s identity, age, or current medical status.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Thankfully, the pool cover was strong enough to keep the car from being fully submerged.

