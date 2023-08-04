“Unauthorized individuals” at metro high school snuck into another school in next county over

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say the same people who caused a hard lockdown at three Barrow County schools Thursday also snuck into another school in a second county.

On Thursday morning around 10 a.m., a school resource officer (SRO) spotted three “unauthorized individuals” who were not students inside Winder-Barrow High School. The district said the trio ran from the SRO and got away in a black car.

Less than 10 miles away, Jackson County High School says two of those young men were also spotted on their campus without permission on Thursday. The school’s principal sent a message to parents, who shared it with Channel 2 Action News.

“Upon realizing the young adult males did not attend school at Jackson County High School, the persons exited our building and returned to a parked vehicle and left our campus,” the message read. “The safety and security of the students and staff is of paramount importance to the Jackson County School System. School and district officials will continue to work with local law enforcement.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to confirm what time the two were found inside the school and if it was before or after the lockdown at Winder-Barrow High School.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims reported live from Winder-Barrow High School as parents arrived to pick up their students.

While officers swept the school and deemed the campus safe, some families weren’t taking chances. Kaylea Bramlett came to pick up her brother, T.J. “Nobody should be able to get into that school unless they signed in. I don’t event understand how something like this could have even happened,” she said.

Bramlett added, “Third day of school, I really didn’t expect nothing like this. It’s wild to think that people can just walk in.”

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are still trying to identify who the young men are and why they were inside the schools in the first place.

©2023 Cox Media Group