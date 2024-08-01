Local

UGA wide receiver charged with child cruelty dismissed from team

By WSBTV.com News Staff

FILE - Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Thomas was arrested on charges of cruelty to children and battery early Friday, July 26, 2024, in Athens, Ga., adding to the team's recent legal woes. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File) (George Walker IV/AP)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas has been dismissed from the team a week after he was arrested on a child cruelty charge.

Head coach Kirby Smart made the announcement during his media availability before football practice on Thursday. Smart said he met in person with Thomas and told him he was no longer on the team.

Thomas, 22, was arrested last week on felony charges of cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery charges.

Officers say they were called to a domestic violence incident on Mill Creek Way. No other details about his arrest have been made public.

Last January, Thomas was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and battery family violence. A few months later, his charges were dismissed.

Thomas is the second player to be dismissed from the team this year. The team announced on July 16 that senior defensive back David Daniel-Sisavanh was no longer on the roster for violating team rules.

“We wish David good luck during his next step,” Smart said in a statement.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!