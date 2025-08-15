UGA study warns of growing shortage of certified nursing assistants

ATHENS, GA — A new University of Georgia College of Public Health study finds that Georgia along with the rest of the country, is facing a critical shortage of certified nursing assistants (CNAs), driven by low wages, poor recruitment, and challenges in retaining workers.

Study co-author Austin Dobbs says the shortage is hitting nursing homes and long-term care facilities the hardest, forcing some to limit admissions or even close.

“We see facilities that are having to limit their admission because they don’t have the staffing to cover all the beds inside of their facility; or even some facilities having to close altogether just due to lack of staffing,” Dobbs said.

The shortage comes at a time when the state’s population is aging, creating greater demand for care. Dobbs warns the situation could become dire if nothing changes. “If nothing changes we’re in for a big issue, and that I don’t think can be understated,” he said.

Beyond operational challenges, Dobbs says the staffing crisis directly affects patient well-being.

“It’s not only a question of operations and facilities struggling to keep their doors open due to lack of staff, you also see the impact that it has on the health and well-being of the residents themselves as well,” he said.

He says without changes, we could be faced with a dire situation, one where an aging population collides with too few people to care for them.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story