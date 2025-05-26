Local

UGA study finds social media influencers boost sunscreen use among Black audiences

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATHENS, GA — A new study from the University of Georgia highlights the growing power of social media influencers, specifically “skin-fluencers,” in promoting healthy behaviors, including the use of sunscreen.

Researchers from UGA’s Department of Advertising and Public Relations focused on Black audiences, who face a higher mortality rate from melanoma compared to white populations

“We think that this can be extended beyond just skin care and cancer,” said Nathaniel Evans with UGA’s Department of Advertising and Public Relations. “There is evidence to say that influencers in general are impactful in a number of health-related arenas.”

The study found that after viewing content from influencers promoting sun protection, participants showed a greater willingness to use sunscreen.

