UGA researchers find ‘resilient’ alligator with rare jaw deformity

Researchers find gators with mouth deformity

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — University of Georgia researchers have discovered an injury on a gator that they say is out of the ordinary.

The UGA Coastal Ecology Lab said it caught an alligator with a mouth deformity in the Okefenokee Swamp.

The female alligator’s lower jaw was protruding out of the left side of her face.

Researchers said this indicates she had her jaw broken, possibly by a bigger alligator, and that it did not heal properly.

The alligator is still able to eat normally, despite this deformity, according to researchers.

The lab said this is an example of how resilient the American alligator is.

