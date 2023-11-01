Local

UGA ranked #2 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia Florida Football Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs past Florida linebacker Scooby Williams (17) to score a touchdown on a 41-yard pass play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Ranking of the 2023-24 season.

The Ohio State Buckeyes were ranked No. 1 after two wins over top 15 teams in the season.

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs team dominated the Florida Gators in Jacksonville on Saturday, winning 43-20.

The Bulldogs were able to survive not having star tight end Brock Bowers healthy for Saturday’s matchup.

Next up, the Bulldogs will host No. 16 Missouri next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Michigan is at No. 3 and Florida State is at No. 4.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Ohio State (8-0)

2. Georgia (8-0)

3. Michigan (8-0)

4. Florida State (8-0)

5. Washington (8-0)

6. Oregon (7-1)

7. Texas (7-1)

8. Alabama (7-1)

9. Oklahoma (7-1)

10. Ole Miss (7-1)

11. Penn State (7-1)

12. Missouri (7-1)

13. Louisville (7-1)

14. LSU (6-2)

15. Notre Dame (7-2)

16. Oregon State (6-2)

17. Tennessee (6-2)

18. Utah (6-2)

19. UCLA (6-2)

20. USC (7-2)

21. Kansas (6-2)

22. Oklahoma State (6-2)

23. Kansas State (6-2)

24. Tulane (7-1)

25. Air Force (8-0)

