UGA player was racing teammate when he was arrested, told him not to tell the group chat

ATHENS, Ga. — One of two University of Georgia football players arrested on a reckless driving charge was racing a third teammate, according to police reports.

The report obtained by Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln says that senior linebacker Smael Mondon was racing freshman running back Demello Jones at the time of his arrest.

Officers say Mondon was pulled over going 75 mph in a 40 mph zone in a 2022 black Dodge Charger.

Jones, driving a gray 2021 Porsche Panamera, pulled over on his own after officers stopped Mondon.

Mondon denied knowing Jones and said they hadn’t been racing. Jones told the officer he pulled over to check on his teammate.

Because Jones pulled over on his own and was not the primary car being pulled over, the officer did not arrest and only gave him a ticket for racing.

As Jones was leaving, the police report says Mondon leaned over and told him, “do not say anything in the group chat.”

The officer says the whole time he was taking Mondon to jail, he denied knowing Jones. When the officer mentioned the group chat comment, Mondon changed the subject and began talking to the officer about his personal life.

Mondon was released on a $26 bond about an hour and a half after being booked into the jail.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Johnathan “Bo” Hughley was arrested the day before Mondon and charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. Arrest logs from UGA police say he was arrested as a result of an investigation into a single-car accident.