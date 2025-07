ATHENS, GA — In the wake of the deadly Texas floods, forecasters are saying we all need to re-evaluate decision making when it comes to weather threats.

UGA meteorology professor Marshall Shepherd says the weather events we’ve seen in the past… are a thing of the past.

He says we all need to understand that extreme weather is now the norm whether is extreme heat, severe storms, or flooding.

He recommends every home have a weather radio and an emergency weather plan.