Tyreek Hill traffic stop: Body camera video released of Miami police detaining NFL star

ATLANTA — The Miami-Dade Police Department released the body camera footage from the traffic stop of Dolphins star wide receiver and Georgia native Tyreek Hill. The footage also shows police handcuff former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell.

Miami Police Director Stephanie Davis said the department does not usually release video from an ongoing investigation, but the department wanted to show its “commitment to transparency and maintaining public trust.”

Hill spoke with CNN on Monday night after the video was released.

“I’m a good ole country boy from South Georgia, man,” Hill told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “Like, I’m not, I’m not a big believer in dividing people you know. I don’t believe in all that.”

Hill was driving near Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Dolphins season opener against Jacksonville Jaguars when he was pulled over. In the video, you see one of the officers approach Hill’s car, knock on the window and telling him to put it down.

Hill hands the officer his license.

“Don’t knock on my window like that,” Hill told the officer repeatedly.

“I have to knock to let you know I am here,” the officer said. He also repeatedly asks why the player didn’t have his seatbelt on.

“Just give me my ticket, bro, so I can go. I am going to be late. Do what you gotta do,” Hill told the officer before putting the window back up.

“Keep your window down or I am going to get you out of the car. As a matter of fact, get out of the car,” the officer yelled.

A second officer also yelled at Hill to get out of the car or he would break his window. The video shows both officers drag Hill out of his car and put him face down on the ground.

Hill can be heard telling Dolphins’ director of security, Drew Brooks, that he’s getting arrested.

The officers then move Hill over to the sidewalk as the Dolphins wide receiver tells officers about a recent knee surgery he had.

“When we tell you to do something, you do it. You understand? You understand? Not what you want, but what we tell you. You’re a little [explicit] confused.”

While Hill is being detained, several of his Dolphins teammates arrived trying to figure out what was happening. Tight end Jonnu Smith can be seen in the videos on the phone with one of the officers yelling at him to move his car then demanding to see his license.

Another body camera video also shows officers detaining defensive tackle Calais Campbell.

Both players were later released on the scene and played in the Dolphins win over the Jaguars. Hill was cited for careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Hill told CNN that he was trying not to make a scene because he knew people would start taking videos and photos

“I just really wanted to get the ticket and then just go on about my way and then just, you know, just have a great Sunday.”

The Dolphins released the following statement Monday night after the video was released.

Miami-Dade police said one of the officers has been placed on administrative leave and that an internal affairs investigation is being conducted.

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association president issued a statement defending the officer’s actions.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.



