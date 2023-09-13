Two young ladies suspected of shoplifting from Walmart turned in by their parents

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Two young ladies accused of shoplifting were turned in by their parents after Peachtree City police posted their photos on social media.

On Tuesday, Peachtree City police posted photo stills taken from surveillance video at the Peachtree City Walmart and asked if anyone could identify them.

Their parents contacted the department after being made aware of the post.

Police did not reveal their names, but did say one was an 18-year-old woman and the other was a 17-year-old girl.

According to police, they are accused of stealing cosmetics from Walmart valued at $85.

They will face charges.