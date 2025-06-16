Two teenagers arrested in connection with late May shooting at park in Snellville

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Two teenagers are arrested in connection with a shooting on May 31 at Briscoe Park in Snellville.
Police say six people were shot.
Two teenagers, both aged 17, now face charges.
All of the victims are expected to recover.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Two teenagers are arrested in connection with a shooting on May 31 at Briscoe Park in Snellville.
Police say six people were shot.
Two teenagers, both aged 17, now face charges.
All of the victims are expected to recover.
news
weather
traffic