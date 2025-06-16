Local

Two teenagers arrested in connection with late May shooting at park in Snellville

Briscoe Park
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Two teenagers are arrested in connection with a shooting on May 31 at Briscoe Park in Snellville.

Police say six people were shot.

Two teenagers, both aged 17, now face charges.

All of the victims are expected to recover.

