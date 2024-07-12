Two people shot at Cobb County cell phone repair store

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were shot Friday afternoon at a cellphone repair shop in Cobb County.

Police said they were called to the 5200 block of Perkerson Mill Road near Austell Road around 2:13 p.m. The business is called Phone Rush + iPhone Repair.

They found a man inside the store suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital. His identity and condition have not been released.

The victim indicated that two people were involved in the shooting. Cobb Police, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and Austell Police canvassed the area and found the two people they believe were involved. One of those people had also sustained a gunshot wound.

The person was also taken to the hospital. It’s unclear if that person was a suspect or a victim, according to police. That person’s condition and identity have not been released.

The other person was detained. It’s unclear if anyone has been charged.

Police said it’s unclear if a fight started at the store or started somewhere else and ended up at the store.

The investigation is ongoing.