Two people burned after trailer, dump truck catch fire at Cherokee County business

Fire along Univeter Road in Cherokee County When NewsChopper 2 got to the scene, flames were coming out of the trailer that was attached to a dump truck. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

CHREROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters are working to figure out what sparked a fire that caught a dump truck and a trailer on fire, burning two people.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at Carmichael Development along Univeter Road in the Canton area.

Flames coming from the dump truck and trailer were seen as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames Monday afternoon.

“Firefighters quickly initiated efforts to extinguish the fire and conducted a thorough search for any additional victims. Fortunately, no further patients were found,” Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services said in a post on Facebook.

The two people who were burned were sent to Grady Memorial Hospital to treat their “varying degrees of burn injuries.”

Firefighters said they are now working to clean up a “significant amount” of diesel fuel that spilled onto the ground.

Univeter Road remains closed in both directions from Chattin Drive to Jesse McCollum Road.

