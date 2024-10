NEWNAN, GA — On Wednesday morning, a small plane carrying two people crashed in Coweta County, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports.

Around 11:10 a.m. a single-engine Piper PA-28 planed crashed on East Highway 16 in Newnan.

There is no information of the status of those on board at this time.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.