Two men charged with malice murder in death of former Paulding soccer star

VALDOSTA GA — Two men are now facing malice murder charges in connection with the 2023 shooting death of former Paulding High School soccer star Brianna Long. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has identified Tsion Clayton, 23, and Kimone Green, 21, as the suspects in the case. Both men were already in custody on unrelated charges when authorities connected them to the crime.

Clayton and Green are accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Brianna Long and injuring another employee outside the bar where they worked. The second victim has since recovered from their injuries.

Warrants have been issued for both suspects, and they have each been charged with one count of malice murder. The GBI states that the case remains active as investigations continue.