Two LaGrange homes where children live shot up on same night, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police are investigating after gunfire hit two homes, including one where a bullet went through the bedroom of two small children and another where several bullets hit a house with a teen inside. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The incidents took place at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Elm Street.

One house, where a 13-year-old girl was in her bedroom, has three bullet holes in the side. The girl’s neighbor, Jordan Laster, is now considering moving out.

Laster, who pointed out the bullet hole in the side of his rental home. He and his family were not home Monday evening when it happened. Laster discovered the damage when he went into the bedroom his 3-year-old and 6-year-old sons share.

“And there was stuff all over the floor. Drywall is what it was, what I later found out,” Laster said.

He shuddered to think what might have happened if his two boys had been in the bedroom.

“There was a lot of -- a lot of feeling and emotions in that. Anger was mainly one of them. I mean, because this is our home. This is where we lay our head,” he said.

Laster called the police. When officers responded, they learned that the house next door had also been hit with several bullets. A woman living there, who did not want to appear on camera, heard the gunfire just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday. She said the bullets hit the wall of her 13-year-old daughter’s bedroom while she was inside. The woman said she was “shocked” because “it’s not expected in this neighborhood.”

LaGrange police said they have responded to similar cases of gunfire hitting homes in recent months. Jordan Laster, who moved in May, is now planning his next steps.

“Planning on moving out. Planning on moving out of LaGrange -- might be my next step,” Laster said. He said that there’s no reason for his house or his neighbors to be targets.

“I mean, we don’t cause no trouble for nobody. I don’t know what has happened,” he said.

On Aug. 23, LaGrange police reported that someone fired shots at a home and car on Callaway Avenue. No one was injured.