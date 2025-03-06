Two juveniles arrested for armed carjacking in Duluth

DULUTH, GA — Two juveniles have been arrested for an armed carjacking that occurred last month in Duluth thanks to flock cameras.

According to police, the carjacking happened on February 12. The teens were armed when they approached the driver and forced them to get out of the vehicle. Gwinnett County’s Corporal Juan Madiedo says it was a “very dangerous crime, very aggressive. Luckily, no one was hurt.”

The two suspects were recently spotted in the stolen vehicle by flock cameras on Ingram Road near Pond Road in Duluth.

When an officer tried to pull them over, they took off eventually crashing the car. They then tried to run away on foot, which is when they were captured.

The two juveniles were taken into custody without incident and subsequently transported to a youth detention center. They face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery, theft by receiving, obstruction, fleeing or attempting to elude police, criminal damage to property, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license, and speeding.

Madiedo says both of the suspects are under the age of 16, otherwise they would have been booked into “big boy jail”.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.



