Two illegal immigrants charged with assaulting federal law enforcement officers in north Georgia

By WSB Radio News Staff
Illegal immigrants FILE PHOTO: Two illegal immigrants charged with assaulting federal law enforcement officers in north Georgia (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Two illegal immigrants, both from Mexico, are charged with assaulting and resisting federal law enforcement officers in north Georgia in two separate incidents.

On May 20, Ricardo Trejo-Martinez was pulled over by a deportation officer conducting a traffic stop in Commerce on a four-lane highway.

After refusing to comply with the officer’s requests to provide identification, Trejo-Martinez is accused of shoving the officer into the highway as vehicles sped by.

In a separate incident, on June 21, Hector Beltran-Ladesma is accused of resisting arrest by two deportation officers after he was seen leaving his home in Roswell. He initially attempted to flee upon spotting the officers. Beltran-Ledesma was charged with illegally re-entering the United States after prior deportation.

“Interference with law enforcement and attacks on officers are unjustifiable,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Abiding by a policy of zero tolerance, our Office will vigorously and expeditiously hold accountable anyone who endangers or violently obstructs federal law enforcement officers.”

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.

