Two Georgia resorts among top 10 in the U.S. for 2024

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Two Georgia resorts have been named among the best 10 in the U.S. on USA Today’s 10 Best list for 2024.

The resorts were selected by a panel of experts and then voted on by USA Today readers. The resorts had to offer a complete vacation in a single package, with dining and activities on site.

Georgia’s Barnsley Resort in Adairsville came in a #9 on the list. The English-inspired village offers cottages or rooms at the inn. Guests can play golf, go horseback riding, tour the ruins of the manor house, hit the spa or one of several restaurants on the resort.

The Jekyll Island Club resort came in at #2 on the list for its Southern charm, expansive grounds and a variety of accommodations. The resort opened in 1888 and has long been the playground of the Southern elite. The resort offers golfing, tours, beach activities, a spa and multiple dining options.

Both resorts will cost you a pretty penny. Rooms at Barnsley Gardens start at more than $350 a night. Rooms at the Jekyll Island Club start at $550 a night.