Two Georgia Jimmy John’s workers fired after video surfaces of them spitting in sandwich

TIFTON, Ga. — Two Georgia Jimmy John’s employees have been fired after video surfaced of them spitting in the sandwich they were making for their coworkers.

Katelyn Phillips and Lainey Blanchard told WALB-TV that they asked their coworkers to make them a sandwich shortly after coming into work that day.

It wasn’t until weeks later that the video surfaced of what their coworkers had done. The video went viral.

The women said they were grossed out and mad.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” Phillips told the TV station. “It’s embarrassing. I would never wish this on anybody that I don’t like.”

The women said that the incident happened because of drama that unfolded between a group of friends.

The owner of the store, John Taylor, confirmed to WALB that one of the girls in the video was fired before the video surfaced and the second one was fired after the video was posted.

“We pride ourselves on how clean of a store we are, and the behavior of these two girls does not reflect once so ever on our staff,” Taylor told the TV station.

He also assured his customers that nothing like this will ever happen again at his store.

