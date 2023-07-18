Two GA teachers lose 3-year-old daughter after car plunges down embankment, overturns in river

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — A 3-year-old Georgia girl was killed after the car she was riding in went down an embankment and turned over into a river.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened in the Copper Ridge subdivision on July 13. Sherif Stacy Jarrad said Cadie Barron was on her way home with her daughter, Rocky Rae Barron when the car went down the embankment into the Chestatee River and overturned into the water.

Barron suffered minor injuries. The child died at the scene.

Rocky Barrons’s parents, Jay Dee and Cadie Barron, are both teachers at Lumpkin County High School.

“She was a vivacious, loving, spunky, kind-hearted, and independent precious princess,” her obituary read. “Her beautiful blue eyes sparkled behind the longest eyelashes and her smile shone with a love for life and laughter.”

Rocky was the youngest of three siblings.

The funeral service will take place in Demorest.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and medical bills.

The accident is still under investigation by Georgia State Patrol and no foul play is suspected. It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges.

