Two dead, one injured after Walmart shooting in Newton County; suspect in custody

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — A deadly overnight shooting at a Walmart and nearby home has left two people dead and one person critically injured, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the violence began around 1:30 a.m. at the Walmart on Salem Road in Covington, when an employee left the store, retrieved a gun from his vehicle, and returned inside. The suspect allegedly shot and killed a fellow employee inside the store, then shot a second person, also an employee who is now in critical condition.

“He came back inside, located another individual, and shot and killed him. As he was on his way out of the store, he located another individual and shot him,” said Sgt. Jack Redlinger with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the suspect then went to a nearby home, where he shot and killed a woman. He fled the scene and was later arrested in Aiken, South Carolina.

Officials confirm the suspect is in custody, and say all the victims were known to him. Their identities have not been released, and a motive remains unclear.

The Walmart store remains temporarily closed. The investigation is ongoing.