Two dead, another injured in triple shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

McDaniel Street shooting Police were called out to the scene along McDaniel Street SW around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed that at least two people are dead and another person has been injured in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Police were called out to the scene around 765 McDaniel Street SW around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, near the senior housing community, Heritage Station. Gideons Elementary School is also in the proximity off of Stephens Street.

Multiple crews are at the scene speaking with investigators about what sparked the shooting.

