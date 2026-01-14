Two Cobb County officers arrested in separate investigations involving children

COBB COUNTY, GA — Two Cobb County police officers are facing serious charges in separate investigations involving children.

In the first case, 47-year-old Officer Withman Benjamin is charged with one count of sexual battery against a child under 16.

Withman Benjamin (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

He was arrested by the GBI after an investigation that began in Canton more than three months ago.

In a second case, Officer Tyler Bertolini is facing charges of two counts of cruelty to children after an investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Bertolin Cobb County police officer charged with cruelty to children (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Cobb County police stress that these cases are unrelated, but both officers are on administrative leave while the legal process plays out.