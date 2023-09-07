Two arrested after woman and child grazed by bullets in shooting

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Two young men were arrested in connection to a shooting where a woman and child were both grazed by bullets.

The Montezuma Police Department arrested Duizhon Postell, 24, of Bonaire, Georgia, and JMarious Alston, 19, of Montezuma, Georgia.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet on her left chest and a 3-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet on the top of his head.

Both Postell and Alston were charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Other arrests and charges are pending in the investigation.

