Two arrested after chase, SWAT standoff in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested after a chase involving a stolen car and a SWAT standoff in Villa Rica.

Deputies said a person was barricaded inside a home in the Villa Forest Manufactured Home Community off of Highway 61 Wednesday and that he may have had a woman in the home with him.

Deputies said they believe the suspect was involved in a car theft and chase overnight.

Deputies said two people have since been taken into custody. It’s unclear whether the woman in the home was the other person who was arrested. Neither the suspect or the woman in the home has been identified.

It’s unclear what charges they are facing.

