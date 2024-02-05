Two 15-year-olds carjack victim at gunpoint in DeKalb

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Two teens are in police custody after they allegedly carjacked a victim’s vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Powder Springs police said on Sunday at 1 p.m., FLOCK alerted officers to a carjacked vehicle that authorities had tracked as driving into the city.

Officers learned that earlier that day, a victim was held at gunpoint in DeKalb County by two suspects.

Powder Springs police began to increase patrol in the area of C.H. James Parkway.

Authorities said Cobb County officers found the vehicle in the Defoors Farm neighborhood off of Hiram Lithia Springs Road.

Powder Springs officials said when they found the vehicle no one was inside.

Soon after, two suspects were seen on surveillance video leaving a home and going back to the vehicle.

When officers approached the suspects, they began to run. Police ultimately caught up to both suspects, who reportedly had guns on them.

Authorities said one of the suspects also still had the mask he used in the carjacking.

Police later learned the suspects are both 15 years old, with one claiming to live in Defoors Farm.

“I’m not sure why so many individuals are bringing their carjacked vehicles through Powder Springs, but you would think they would have heard by now... we don’t play,” the department wrote in a post on social media.

Both teens were charged and transported to the Cobb County Youth Detention Center. They were also charged by DeKalb police for the carjacking.

Their identities were not released.

