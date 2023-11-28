Tuesday memorial service for Rosalynn Carter expected to cause delays for some area schools

ATLANTA — Both Atlanta Public Schools and DeKalb County Schools are expecting delays for their buses on Tuesday afternoon due to the memorial service for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Hope Hill Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Mary Lin Foundation, Springdale Park Elementary, Virginia-Highland Elementary, Davis T. Howard Middle School and Midtown High School could all experience delays, according to APS.

While in DeKalb, Druid Hills High, Druid Hills Middle, Fernbank Elementary, and Briar Vista Elementary, are expected to have delays in their afternoon bus service.

Carter died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96 at the family’s home in Plains.

The service will be held at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the campus of Emory University at 1 p.m.

Enhanced security measures will be in place, given the expected attendance of former President Jimmy Carter and current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others.

Other guests include former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former first lady Laura Bush, former first lady Michelle Obama and former first lady Melania Trump.

