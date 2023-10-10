Tuesday marks voter registration deadline for upcoming metro Atlanta elections

Tuesday, October 10, marks the voter registration deadline for the upcoming metro Atlanta elections.

Elections this fall are mostly for local governments, including the Atlanta Board of Education – but not Atlanta City Council.

Many other metro Atlanta cities will hold elections on November 7. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the city of Atlanta held most of its elections in 2021.

Early voting begins as soon as next Monday, Oct. 16, The AJC’s Brian O’Shea adds. “Any runoff elections would be Tuesday Dec. 5,” O’Shea writes. Read more here.

The city of Milton is holding a “mock election” Tuesday to demonstrate how the upcoming general municipal election will proceed.

You can check to make sure you are registered online by visiting the ‘Georgia My Voter’ page.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story.

©2023 Cox Media Group